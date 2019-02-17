NARI Home Improvement show inspires attendees to redecorate

MILWAUKEE -- We all have home improvement projects that we could use a little help on... so why not ask for a little assistance? The 57th annual NARI Home Improvement Show at State Fair Park was a homeowner's haven, full of vendors ready to help turn DIY dreams into realities.
About Milwaukee NARI, Inc. (website)
NARI Milwaukee was chartered on July 12, 1961, as the Home Improvement Council of Greater Milwaukee, a chapter of the National Home Improvement Council. The NHIC, founded in 1956, was an organization designed to promote home remodeling in order to stimulate the economy.
In Milwaukee, 15 firms in the home remodeling industry joined together to establish the local chapter. It was the fourth chapter in the nation to be chartered and has since proven to be the largest and most active. The chapter's objective was to band together firms that met high ethical standards for reliable, professional remodelers.
NARI Milwaukee offers many services to its members and to the public. Members benefit from consumer shows, group advertising, and educational seminars, while the public can get free brochures on remodeling and a list of reliable contractors. They also benefit from educational articles and radio and TV segments to help them get the most from their remodeling. Our goals of encouraging ethical conduct, sound business practices, and professionalism in the remodeling industry have led to the growth of the remodeling industry nationwide and made us a recognized authority in that industry.