NARI Home Improvement show inspires attendees to redecorate

NARI Milwaukee was chartered on July 12, 1961, as the Home Improvement Council of Greater Milwaukee, a chapter of the National Home Improvement Council. The NHIC, founded in 1956, was an organization designed to promote home remodeling in order to stimulate the economy.

In Milwaukee, 15 firms in the home remodeling industry joined together to establish the local chapter. It was the fourth chapter in the nation to be chartered and has since proven to be the largest and most active. The chapter's objective was to band together firms that met high ethical standards for reliable, professional remodelers.