NB Ike senior now all-time leading scoring for girl’s basketball

Posted 11:34 pm, February 17, 2019

NEW BERLIN-- Julia Hintz is a senior at New Berlin Eisenhower. She plays basketball. Julia recently became the all-time leading scoring for the school on the basketball court. She has committed to playing basketball next fall at Cleveland State. She says her dream job would be a lawyer, but she is thinking of maybe going into sports marketing. Julia also played tennis at New Berlin Eisenhower. Her partner and her won conference in doubles play this year. They also went to state.

Julia Hintz
New Berlin Eisenhower Senior
Basketball and Tennis

