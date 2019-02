MILWAUKEE — Free-agent Mike Moustakas is in agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers on a one-year contract, pending a physical, sources told Ken Rosenthal with The Athletic Sunday, Feb. 17.

Moustakas in October chose to pursue free agency, declining his player option to return to the Brewers.

He was a key part of the team that came up just short of the World Series, after coming to Milwaukee at the August trade deadline.