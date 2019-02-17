Winter weather advisory issued for majority of SE WI starting 3 a.m. Sunday

Work-release inmates to the rescue after baby accidentally locked inside SUV

Posted 3:13 pm, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:15PM, February 17, 2019

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Some work-release inmates made a Valentine’s Day rescue when a Florida couple accidentally locked their baby inside their SUV.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kevin Doll told WFLA-TV the parents could not afford a locksmith, and the father intended to break a window.

That’s when a crew of trusties working nearby in their black-and-white striped uniforms offered to help.

They helped pry open the front door just enough for one inmate to use a coat hanger to push a button that unlocked the SUV.

The baby’s mother, Shadow Lantry, told WPEC-TV the infant was “just sitting there happy” throughout Thursday’s ordeal.

Sheriff Chris Nocco told WZVN-TV the trusties “want to do the right thing in life.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.