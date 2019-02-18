× 2nd body recovered after semi went over guardrail on I-90/94 and into Mirror Lake

SAUK COUNTY — The body of a second person was recovered Monday, Feb. 18 after a semi went over a guardrail on I-90/94 and into Mirror Lake near Wisconsin Dells in Sauk County on Sunday, according to our partners at WMTV in Madison.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials identified the driver as 39-year-old Timothy Green of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

The body of a female was recovered Monday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. State Patrol officials said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday to positively identify the victim.

This happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, at Mile Marker 91 on I-90/94 eastbound near Wisconsin Dells. A damaged guardrail was discovered just north of the Mirror Lake Bridge, and further investigation revealed wheel tracks followed directly off the right ditch cliff into Mirror Lake, where the semi came to rest — submerged in the water.

A recovery effort was then underway. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to handle a diesel spill.

The driver’s body was recovered Sunday. Due to visibility and weather issues, recovery operations were ceased Sunday and resumed Monday — with the Sauk County Dive Team searching for the second occupant.

43.406638 -89.925323