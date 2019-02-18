3 sentenced to prison in brutal Wauwatosa home invasion that targeted family new to the country

WAUWATOSA — Three suspects in a case involving a brutal home invasion in Wauwatosa which targeted a family new to this country, leaving them scarred physically and emotionally, have been sentenced to prison.

Nicole Kauper, 37, on Dec. 19, 2018 pleaded guilty to two charges — conspiracy to commit burglary of a building/dwelling, boat or motor home and harboring/aiding a felon. A third charge was dismissed.

In court on Friday, Feb. 15, Kauper was sentenced to serve seven years in prison and three years extended supervision on the first conviction, and two years in prison and two years extended supervision on the second conviction — to be served consecutively, for a total of nine years in prison and five years extended supervision.

Kauper was ordered to pay more than $29,000 in restitution, to be paid jointly with the other defendants in the case.

Brandon Lane, 34, in November of 2018 pleaded no contest to seven charges. The sentence handed down on Jan. 24 is as follows:

Armed robbery, use of force, as party to a crime: 10 years in prison, four years extended supervision

Armed robbery, use of force, as party to a crime: 10 years in prison, four years extended supervision — to be served consecutively

First degree reckless injury, as party to a crime: 10 years in prison, four years extended supervision — to be served consecutively

Second degree recklessly endangering safety, as party to a crime: Five years in prison, three years extended supervision — to be served consecutively

Burglary of a dwelling, boat or motor home, as party to a crime: Five years in prison, three years extended supervision — to be served concurrently with Count 1’s sentence

False imprisonment, as party to a crime: Two years in prison, two years extended supervision — to be served concurrently with Count 1’s sentence

False imprisonment, as party to a crime: Two years in prison, two years extended supervision — to be served concurrently with Count 1’s sentence

In all, Lane will spend 35 years in prison and another 15 years extended supervision.

Antwuan Hardy, 37, in November of 2018 pleaded guilty to seven charges. The sentence handed down on Jan. 25 is as follows:

Armed robbery, use of force, as party to a crime: 10 years in prison, four years extended supervision

Armed robbery, use of force, as party to a crime: 10 years in prison, four years extended supervision — to be served consecutively

First degree reckless injury, as party to a crime: 10 years in prison, four years extended supervision — to be served consecutively

Second degree recklessly endangering safety, as party to a crime: Five years in prison, three years extended supervision — to be served consecutively

Burglary, home invasion, as party to a crime: Five years in prison, three years extended supervision — to be served concurrently with Count 1’s sentence

False imprisonment, as party to a crime: Two years in prison, two years extended supervision — to be served concurrently with Count 1’s sentence

False imprisonment, as party to a crime: Two years in prison, two years extended supervision — to be served concurrently with Count 1’s sentence

In all, Hardy will serve 35 years in prison and 15 years extended supervision.

Online court records noted the sentence handed down above must be served consecutively to sentences handed down in cases that were filed against Hardy back in December of 2002.

He pleaded no contest to one count of attempted armed robbery with threat of force, as party to a crime, and one count of armed robbery with threat of force, as party to a crime. He was sentenced to serve three years in prison and five years extended supervision on each count, to be served concurrently, back in November of 2003.

In a separate case, he pleaded no contest to five counts of armed robbery with threat of force. He was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision on each count, to be served concurrently in November of 2003.

The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively to each other, for a total of 15 years in prison and 15 years extended supervision in 2003.

The online court records show a restitution/status hearing were set for Hardy in the latest case on Feb. 25.

Prosecutors said Nicole Kauper helped plan the Wauwatosa home invasion. She worked at the Days Inn in West Allis.

Police said a family that just moved to the United States, approached Kauper at the front desk — asking for a safe because they had a large amount of money. Authorities said she told her boyfriend, Antwuan Hardy, and the family was surveilled.

Hardy allegedly conspired with Lane to carry out the plan. Police said the two broke into the family’s duplex near 116th and Watertown Plank in early July, stole money and attacked and assaulted multiple people in the home.

Once inside, the two men allegedly tied up a family and beat them — including a 5-year-old child. One woman was grabbed by the hair, pushed up against the wall and a gun was pressed up against her neck, the criminal complaint said. The boy was among the family members bound and gagged, and he suffered brain bleeds as a result.