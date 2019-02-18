× 83-year-old woman dies in house fire in Town of Delavan

DELAVAN — An 83-year-old woman died in house fire on Linn Road in the Town of Delavan Sunday night, Feb. 17. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they found smoke and flames coming from the residence. The Town of Delavan Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Upon investigation, it was determined that an 83-year-old woman died in the fire. The name of the victim is being held pending notification of the family.

The Town of Delavan Police Department along with the State Fire Marshall and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations are investigating the fire.