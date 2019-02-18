× Admirals fall to Moose in Monday matinee, 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Alex Carrier and Tyler Gaudet scored goals for the Admirals but it wasn’t enough as they dropped a 3-2 decision to the Manitoba Moose on Monday afternoon. The loss gave the Ads a split in the two-game set with Manitoba.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the first half of the game, but that changed when Manitoba scored twice in 52 seconds to grab a 2-0 lead. The first came at 10:07 of the sandwich frame, courtesy of Nelson Nogier’s first of the season and that was followed by Logan Shaw’s 21st of the year at 10:59.

Milwaukee got on the board on an Alex Carrier goal just 1:04 into the third period, his first tally since December 7.

The Admirals pulled goalie Tom McCollum with just over 90 seconds to play but Shaw scored into the empty net to make it 3-1 Moose.

However, the Admirals continued to battle and Tyler Gaudet deflected a Matt Donovan shot past Manitoba goalie Mikhail Berdin with 31.7 seconds to pull the Ads within one at 3-2. The Ads couldn’t find that equalizer and fell to the Moose.

McCollum stopped 23 of the 25 shots he saw but suffered the loss.

The Admirals continue their seven-game roadtrip when they travel to Cleveland this weekend for two against the Monsters beginning Friday night at 6 pm CT at Quicken Loans Arena. Milwaukee’s next home game isn’t until Tuesday, March 5th against the Texas Stars.