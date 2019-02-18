Convicted sex offender James Castro Sr. to be released in Town of Jackson on Tuesday

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of the release of a registered sex offender set for Feb. 19.

James Castro Sr., 47, will reside on Cth NN in the Town of Jackson while he attempts to locate a residence and employment.

Castro was convicted of two counts of 4th degree sexual in Washington County on Sept. 17, 2007, and one count of 3rd degree sexual assault in Washington County on Dec. 1, 2015.

Victims of Castro were known to him. Castro will be on probation until Feb. 23, 2024 and will be monitored closely by WI-DOC Division of Community. James C. Castro Sr. will have numerous rules and restrictions to follow.

This sex offender has served the prison sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is NOT wanted by law enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to increase fear, but rather it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public.