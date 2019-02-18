‘Enjoy an artistic hobby:’ Release your inner artist at Our Creative Outlet in Sussex

SUSSEX -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Our Creative Outlet. Our Creative Outlet is a pottery and art studio that offers classes and workshops for all ages.

About Our Creative Outlet (website)

Our Creative Outlet, LLC has been in business since 2002 and is currently located in Sussex Wisconsin. We strive to provide a creative and supportive environment where you are taught the skills to allow you to succeed. Take a brief escape away from the pressures of life to enjoy an artistic hobby and learn a new skill.

Please meet our team below. We look forward to working with you!