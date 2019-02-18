× Get your football fix: ‘Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour’ set for April 9-13

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced plans on Monday, Feb. 18 for the 14th annual ‘Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour,’ set for April 9-13, which will travel throughout central, western and northern Wisconsin to visit with fans and thank them in person for their support.

The tour will make stops in Marshfield (April 9), Sparta (April 10), New Richmond (April 11), Chippewa Falls (April 12) and Antigo (April 13), with tailgate parties held in each city to support a local nonprofit organization.

Tour celebrities will include Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and Packers alumni Nick Barnett, Earl Dotson, Ryan Grant, Bernardo Harris, Aaron Kampman and Scott Wells. Due to the earlier start to this year’s offseason program, current players will be unable to attend the tour.

Tickets for the tailgate parties at all locations will go on sale Friday, Feb. 22, at 8 a.m.

The Marshfield, Sparta, New Richmond and Chippewa Falls tailgate parties will welcome the tour celebrities at 6 p.m., and festivities will run until 8:30 p.m. The Antigo tailgate party will welcome the tour celebrities at 1 p.m., and festivities will run until 3:30 p.m. A local non-profit organization will host each party, which will feature food, giveaways, question-and-answer sessions and autographs. Tailgate party tickets cost $40.

General admission tickets also will be available for $10 for each location, which include access to the Q-and-A sessions as well as tailgate party activities. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

One hundred percent of the Tailgate Tour proceeds will benefit the hosting organizations.

The tailgate party locations, hosting organizations and ticket information are as follows:

Marshfield: April 9 at Marshfield Country Club. To benefit PDC Orenda Center. Tickets on sale at Personal Development Center, 505 East Depot St., Marshfield; Marshfield Country Club, 11426 Wren Rd., Marshfield; Limitless Bootcamp, 3110 48th St. North, Wisconsin Rapids.

Sparta: April 10 at Sparta Meadowview Middle School. To benefit Boys & Girls Club of Sparta. Tickets on sale at the Boys & Girls Club of Sparta and over the phone by calling the Boys & Girls Club at 608-269-2582. Tickets also available at Fast Eddies, 9860 WI-21, Sparta; Westside Wine & Spirits, 7607 WI-16, Sparta; Hanson’s IGA, 834 W. Wisconsin St., Sparta.

New Richmond: April 11 at East Metro Jet Center. To benefit Grace Place Shelter. Tickets on sale online at https://www.newrichmondchamber.com/.

Chippewa Falls: April 12 at Leinie Lodge. To benefit Chippewa River Industries. Tickets on sale at Chippewa Falls area Kwik Trip locations including at 2997 Commercial Blvd., 503 E. Grand Ave., and 1010 Woodward Ave.

Antigo: April 13 at Langlade County Fairground. To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Langlade County. Tickets on sale at Pick ‘n Save, 406 HWY 64 E, Antigo; and Lakeside Pharmacy, 536 5th Ave., or available online at eventbrite.com/e/antigos-packer-tailgate-party-hosted-by-habitat-for-humanity-of-langlade-county-tickets-56216463957?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.