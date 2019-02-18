× James Kramp makes first appearance in court, charged in death of doctor, bicyclist

WAUKESHA — James Kramp made his initial appearance in a Waukesha County courtroom on Monday, Feb. 18, accused in the death of pediatrician and avid bicyclist Dr. Brian Yagoda in June 2018. Kramp faces a single charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Feb. 1, Waukesha County deputies were dispatched to Golf Road west of Maple Avenue in the Town of Delafield around 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, 2018 for a report of a crash involving a car and a bicycle. Deputies were told the “bicyclist had been thrown from his bike and was not breathing.” The bicyclist, later identified as Dr. Brian Yagoda, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The initial crash investigation showed the car, driven by Kramp, and the bicycle, ridden by Yagoda, were both traveling eastbound on Golf Road when the bicyclist was struck from behind by the car. The complaint indicates “Kramp’s vehicle ended up several hundred feet past the initial point of impact.”

Kramp is set to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, March 21.