Laron Ball pleads not guilty to charges in fatal crash that killed his brother

MILWAUKEE — Laron Ball pleaded not guilty on Monday, Feb. 18 to multiple charges in connection with a fatal crash that happened near 37th and Sheridan in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Feb. 5. His 16-year-old brother, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene after their vehicle disregarded a stop sign and collided with a school bus.

Ball, 17, is facing the following charges:

Homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked (cause death of another)

Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent

The complaint indicates Ball admitted to driving approximately 40 to 50 miles per hour — which is 15 to 25 miles per hour over the speed limit. Ball told police he attempted to stop at the stop sign, but stated that his vehicle slid through the stop sign and collided with a school bus.

During an interview with investigators, Ball admitted to being in an argument with his girlfriend’s cousin before the crash, driving in excess of the speed limit and hiding a firearm behind a residence after the crash. Police recovered a black Smith and Wesson SD40 semi-automatic handgun lying in the snow in a nearby backyard.

The complaint further indicates that Ball had never been issued a Wisconsin Driver’s License and that his operating privileges had been revoked on May 20, 2015 for using a vehicle in the commission of a felony.

Ball is due back in court on Monday, Feb. 25.