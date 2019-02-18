× Milwaukee County Parks now hiring for hundreds of seasonal positions, pay up to $15/hour

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks is now accepting applications for hundreds of seasonal positions that will work outside this summer in parks, pools, golf courses, beaches and beer gardens.

Positions include golf starters, forestry and horticultural staff, concessions staff at pools and golf courses, beer garden staff and seasonal supervisor positions that pay up to $15 an hour. Around 200 strong swimmers are also needed for summer lifeguard positions at beaches, pools and aquatic parks.

To apply for most summer positions, visit countyparks.com and follow the links for ‘summer jobs’. To be considered for a lifeguard position, candidates must attend a free training session at Pulaski Pool (2701 S. 16th St.) and must be able to swim 100 meters in less than 1 min. 45 sec. No pre-registration is necessary. Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old by July 2019 and be in good physical condition. Lifeguard pay starts at $10.36/hour.

The next lifeguard training session starts on Monday, February 18 at 7 p.m. at Pulaski Indoor Pool at 16th & Cleveland. Additional sessions will begin on Mar 12 and Apr 8.

Applications for all positions can be completed online on Milwaukee County’s job portal: https://milwaukeelearning.csod.com/ats/careersite/search.aspx?site=6&c=milwaukeelearning