× Milwaukee DPW: City-wide snow clearing operation called for Monday, Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has called for a city-wide overnight snow clearing operation effective Monday, Feb. 18 and Tuesday, Feb. 19.

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee street must move their vehicles to the EVEN numbered side of the street by 11 p.m. on Monday evening, Feb. 18 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Residents must then move their vehicles again on Tuesday, Feb. 19 by 11 p.m. to the ODD numbered side of the street through 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

City residents are reminded that posted street signs takes precedence in all areas of the city. Read the street signs on the block/in the neighborhood for winter parking instructions before you park. As not all winter parking rules are posted, residents should also check for parking restrictions at milwaukee.gov/winterregs. Residents can also call 414-286-CITY (-2489).

Designated Milwaukee Public School parking lots will be available for off-street parking beginning Monday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. This parking option is designed to assist residents who live in congested parking areas to find overnight parking from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. All vehicles must be moved from MPS lots by 7 a.m. the following morning or be subject to ticketing and towing. For a list of school parking lot locations, go to milwaukee.gov/snowparking.

Residents are encouraged to sign up to receive a Winter Parking Alert via text message and/or email message which serve to notify them that a DPW operation has been called, and vehicles must be moved accordingly. To sign up for alerts, go to milwaukee.gov/enotify or call 414-286-CITY for assistance.