Packers’ new WR coach was a wide receiver himself: ‘You have to find a way to reach each of them’

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ coaching staff met with reporters Monday, Feb. 18 at Lambeau Field, and one new coach said he’s really looking to catch on with the team. His success might be tied to that of one player who already proved to be a leader on the field.

Alvis Whitted coached the green and gold for the last several seasons — the green and gold of Colorado State University. His work with the wide receivers there landed him the same job in Green Bay.

“At the end of the day, it’s a people business. Playing football is about people, and for me, my coaching philosophy is number one, you want to build relationships, and the second thing, you want to earn their trust. The last thing — you have to teach,” said Whitted.

Whitted was an NFL receiver himself, and said he knows that since every player isn’t the same, getting the most out of every player isn’t the same.

“It all differs. It matters from guy to guy. You know, everyone has their own personality. The receiver position, they are all different. You have to find a way to reach each and every one of them,” said Whitted.

The Packers had one player in the Pro Bowl — Whitted’s starting point, Davante Adams.

“The ultimate competitor, and he loves football. He is dialed in and he wants to win. If you have that mentality, you can have great success and you can be really, really good for a really long time. I was fortunate enough to play with some great players and he’s right up there with them — Randy Moss, Tim Brown, Jerry Rice — he’s right up there with them,” said Whitted.

It has been easy to see Adams’ progression in terms of statistics at wide receiver, but it’s been fascinating to watch his growth as an example. There’s no question he is a leader for the premier group.

“You have a room full of young guys here that, they see that. They want to be a part of that, and they want to implement that in their game, so I think that what Davante brings, just from his energy and the way he studies and that he loves the game, it will trickle down to those young guys and they will want to be the same, and that’s when you have greatness,” said Whitted.