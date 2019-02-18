‘Perfect day:’ More snow makes for fun day of sledding at ‘Mount Bayside’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- While the snow may have caused problems for drivers Monday morning, Feb. 18 -- it was the perfect day for sledding at "Mount Bayside."

"I'm going down. Oh, I'm scared," said Ella Diefenbach.

Diefenbach's dad knew Monday was the perfect day for it.

"If you ever want to find the perfect day to go sledding, this is it," said Doug Diefenbach.

What went down had to come back up. That was all part of the fun at Mount Bayside.

"It's great because their personalities come out, and you see them excited. You see them crazy. You see them suffering. It's really the whole experience," said Doug Diefenbach.

It was an experience worth missing work for.

"I work from home, so I'm playing hooky right now," said Doug Diefenbach.

He wasn't the only one to take a break from work to stand at the top of the hill. Mount Bayside is right next to the Bayside Police Department.

"I decided not to take a sled down, because it'd be hard to explain workman's comp if I got injured sliding down a sled hill," said Officer Ryan Bowe, Bayside Police Department.

But Officer Bowe said he still tries to climb the hill when he can.

"I think it's great when we're out there. We're trying to break the association that when police show up somebody is in trouble," said Officer Bowe.

