Police ask for help in search for 18-year-old student of Stevens Point Area Schools

PLOVER, Wis. — Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for 18-year-old Jackson Kelly, a student of Stevens Point Area Schools who has not been seen since late Sunday evening, Feb. 17.

Officials said in a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network post that it was discovered on Monday morning that Kelly had left the home and did not show up for school. All indicators are that he left the home of his own free will.

Kelly is described as being 6’1″ tall, about 220 pounds with a muscular build. He has blue eyes and long, curly, shoulder length dark blonde hair. He is believed to be operating a burgundy 2008 Honda Accord sedan with Wisconsin license 905-ZHD. Officials say the vehicle has the following stickers affixed to the rear window: SPASH Football, SPASH Baseball, Plover Black Sox, yellow smiley face, and a small American flag. Kelly is known to frequent sports venues or fitness facilities.

Individuals with information about Kelly’s potential whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Plover Police Department at 715-345-5255 ext. 142 or your local police agency.

The alert is being sent statewide since Kelly’s direction of travel is unknown.