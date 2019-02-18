Police investigate collision between train, vehicle in Brookfield

Posted 5:58 pm, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03PM, February 18, 2019

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are on the scene of a collision between a train and vehicle at the Brookfield Road crossing.

The wreck happened around 4:15 p.m. The bumper of the vehicle is lying in a snow bank next to the crossing near Brookfield and River Roads. About a half-mile down the tracks is the stopped train with more police cars.

A witness tells FOX6 News he heard the train horn blow — and saw the vehicle go around the barriers and stop on the tracks.

The Waukesha County Medical Examiner has been dispatched to the scene.

