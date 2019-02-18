× Racine County deputy suffers minor injuries after his squad was struck by another vehicle

RACINE COUNTY — A Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy suffered minor injuries after his squad was struck by another car on Monday, Feb. 18. The collision happened around 7:30 a.m.

Officials say the deputy was attending to a vehicle that had gone into the ditch in front of the Racine County Sheriff’s Patrol Station on Washington Avenue. The deputy checked on the operator of a vehicle in the ditch — and returned to his squad car. The deputy was seated in his squad car with his K-9 partner Nitro when they were struck in the rear a vehicle traveling eastbound on State Highway 20.

The collision caused heavy damage to the rear of the deputy’s squad car and heavy damage to the front of the striking car. The deputy was treated and released from a hospital with minor injuries.

The operator of the vehicle that struck the Racine County squad car was cited for failure to change lanes while passing a stopped emergency vehicle. The operator of this vehicle was not hurt.

The crash is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol.