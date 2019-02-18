× Racine’s mayor pushes for $15/hour minimum wage for all city employees by 2023

RACINE — Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced on Monday, Feb. 18 that by the end of his first full term in 2023, the city will reach a $15 per hour minimum wage for all city employees.

Mason said in a news release, the first step on the path to a $15 per hour minimum will be Wednesday night when the Common Council is expected to vote on a proposal to increase the city’s minimum wage for part time employees to $10.10 per hour. The measure was recommended for approval by the full Common Council from the Finance and Personnel Committee last week Monday. After this step, Mayor Mason said he will include wage increases in his annual budget until Racine reaches the $15 per hour target.

“I can’t, in good faith, say that one of my primary goals as mayor is to reduce poverty if the city, as an employer, is in some cases still paying poverty wages,” Mason said in a news release.