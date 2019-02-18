Shop owners say cleaning up from latest snowfall is no easy task: ‘It’s pretty heavy underneath’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Are you tired of cleaning up from our recent snowfall? If so, you are not alone. Plenty of people across the Milwaukee area spent their Monday morning with a shovel in hand.

"If you're not on top of it, if you don't get out right when it's snowing, and people walk over it -- it just makes it a lot harder," said Enrico Cacciotta, who lives in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.

Cacciotta is a shop owner who said it has been difficult keeping up with the shoveling.

"With the slush and everything, and not having enough salt, it just makes it even ten times harder," Cacciotta said.

"It's pretty heavy underneath the light. The light is really easy, and underneath is -- there are these, almost like solid ice little icebergs. So you just kind of toss them and throw them," said a Bay View resident.

But that is where guys like Robert Fondren come in.

"It's kind of soft and heavy and kind of like, wet snow," Fondren said.

Shoveling snow in downtown Milwaukee is not easy. But he makes it look simple.

"Yeah, it like, it sounds good -- I like it," Fondren said.

Fondren said if you don't like dealing with the hassle of shoveling, then find someone who does -- or better yet, pay them to do it.

"Well get somebody who can do it better than they can, and it be okay," Fondren said.

A big issue a lot of people are going to see on Tuesday is ice. With the sun melting some of the snow on Monday, colder temperatures overnight are going to turn standing water into some very slippery spots. You're urged to get to the salting Monday evening -- to make it easier for you on Tuesday.