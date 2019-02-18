× Twin Lakes police captain accused of illegally removing prescription medication from department

TWIN LAKES — The Twin Lakes Police Department, along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) launched an investigation into allegations against Twin Lakes Police Capt. Dennis Linn, a news release indicates. It is alleged Linn illegally removed prescription medication from the Twin Lakes Police Department.

Capt. Linn has been placed on administrative leave from the Twin Lakes Police Department. A news release indicates a separate internal investigation will be conducted on this matter. The internal investigation will focus on whether Capt. Linn violated any department policies or procedures.

Officials said in the release that Capt. Linn has been a full-time member of the Twin Lakes Police Department since 2002. He has served as the Captain of Police, which is the second in command.