Watch: Driver slams into rear of snowplow in ‘dangerous,’ whiteout conditions in Juneau County

JUNEAU COUNTY -- Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared witness video of a crash involving a vehicle and a snowplow that happened during a storm on Sunday, Feb. 17 in Juneau County.

DOT officials noted "whiteout conditions are dangerous," and reminded drivers to please slow down and also give snowplow drivers plenty of room to work.

In the Juneau County incident, a driver slammed into the rear of a snowplow.

The driver of the vehicle had to be taken to the hospital from the scene.

DOT officials said that driver would be cited for going too fast for conditions.