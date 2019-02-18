Watch: Police rescue children, ages 4, 5, from alleged carjacker

TULSA, Okla. -- Police released dashcam and body camera video showing the rescue of two children from an alleged carjacker.
The call came in regarding a stolen vehicle around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.
Two children, ages 4 and 5, were inside the vehicle when it was taken. Police were able to locate it, and track it.
They arrested the suspect at a gas station, and pulled the children from the vehicle.
Police identified the suspect as Jarrod Gilliam, and arrested him on several charges, including two counts of kidnapping.
36.153982 -95.992775