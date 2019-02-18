Watch: Police rescue children, ages 4, 5, from alleged carjacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULSA, Okla. -- Police released dashcam and body camera video showing the rescue of two children from an alleged carjacker.

The call came in regarding a stolen vehicle around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Two children, ages 4 and 5, were inside the vehicle when it was taken. Police were able to locate it, and track it.

They arrested the suspect at a gas station, and pulled the children from the vehicle.

Police identified the suspect as Jarrod Gilliam, and arrested him on several charges, including two counts of kidnapping.