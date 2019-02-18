Woman, 3 children found shot to death on property near Grand Rapids, Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Three children and a woman were found shot to death on a property in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area Monday, Feb. 18.

The sheriff said the children were elementary school aged and younger.

There's no word at this point on the relationships between the victims.

The sheriff said investigators were working to confirm the identities of those involved.

There was no ongoing threat to the public, and investigators said they did not believe a shooter was at large.