× 3K parking citations issued Monday night: Park on the odd side in Milwaukee Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE — A spokesman with the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works announced on Tuesday, Feb. 18 3,000 parking citations after an overnight snow removal operation was called Monday night. Drivers had to move their vehicles to the even numbered side of the street by 11 p.m. Monday.

Another snow removal operation was called for Tuesday night. DPW officials asked that drivers move their vehicles to the odd numbered side of the street by 11 p.m. Tuesday, through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

This allows plow drivers to clear the snow and ice from the roadway.

The posted street sign takes precedence in all areas of the city. DPW officials asked that drivers please read the street signs on the block/in the neighborhood for winter parking instructions before you park. As not all winter parking rules are posted, residents should also check for parking restrictions by CLICKING HERE. You can also call 414-286-CITY (2489).

Parked vehicles should not impede the flow of traffic in the travel lane. This includes both the streetcar route and other city roadways. If a vehicle cannot be properly parked flush to the curb and out of the flow of traffic, whether due to snow or otherwise, then DPW officials asked that you find another spot, or you risk a ticket/tow.

DPW officials said designated Milwaukee Public Schools lots would be available for off-street parking beginning at 7 p.m. — designed to assist residents who live in congested parking areas to find overnight parking from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. They noted that all vehicles must be moved from MPS lots by 7 a.m. the following morning or they may be subject to ticketing and towing.

CLICK HERE for a list of parking lot locations.

CLICK HERE to sign up for winter parking alerts from the DPW.