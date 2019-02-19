‘We have a new vibe:’ Brewers begin spring training at American Family Fields of Phoenix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYVALE, Ariz. -- The Milwaukee Brewers full squad began spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 19. While there are plenty of familiar faces from a trip to the NLCS, this is a new team.

"I think in combination with the new facility, it's really easy for us to kind of look forward and I think the building helps us do that as much as what we have our eye on," said Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

"It's fun, it's here we go," said Brewers infielder Travis Shaw. "It's time to close a page on last year and hopefully everybody can stop talking about that and we have a new team this year, we have a new vibe, and we kind of want to make our own new identity and we know last year is over and we start over."

"For us to get back and get to it and strive to make it all the way and really just grind, that's the biggest thing for these guys coming in," said Brewers reliever Josh Hader.

With the new complex in Maryvale, the focus is still the same -- winning the World Series.