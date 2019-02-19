After falling game short of World Series, Brewers full squad gets back to work; ‘It’s great’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYVALE, Ariz. -- It's back to work for the Milwaukee Brewers. After falling a game short of the World Series, the team's full squad started spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

"It's great because of hope and a new season and hopefully a little better weather -- and very excited for what this team can do this year," said Brewers owner Mark Attanasio.

"We are always excited on the first day of spring training. If you're not excited on the first day of full squad you probably shouldn't be in this business. I think we all look forward to this day from the moment that the previous season ends regardless of how the previous season has ended," said Brewers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns.

"Now it's about preparing yourself, your body and your teammates for that grind that six month grind ahead of us and it's going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to it," said Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich.

"We won how many games that was 100-some games and one game away from the World Series it's fun to reflect on that but once you start your preparation for this year you kind of put that in the rear view mirror and start over and figure out what you need to do to make yourself a better player for 201," said Brewers infielder Travis Shaw.

There are six weeks of spring training -- and then baseball really starts at Miller Park with the Cardinals.