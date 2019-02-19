Winter weather advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin beginning Wednesday morning

All the feels: The new kids book that helps kids learn all about emotions

Posted 10:02 am, February 19, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- He's illustrated for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and Time to name a few. But these days, he writes and illustrated children's books. Andy Rash joins Real Milwaukee to talk about "The Happy Book."

Here's a little bit about "the Happy Book:"
• Camper is happy as a clam and Clam is a happy camper. When you live in The Happy Book, the world is full of daisies and sunshine and friendship cakes.
• That is, until your best friend eats the whole cake and doesn't save you one bite. Then everything is a little less happy&mdash;in fact, it`s downright sad.
• Moving from happiness to sadness and everything in between, Camper and Clam have a hard time finding their way back to happy.
• Through Camper and Clam`s struggles, THE HAPPY BOOK shows young readers that being a good friend is not always about fixing your friend's problems. Sometimes, it's about being with someone through their feelings (no matter what they are!) and showing support.

