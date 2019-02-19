Boater charged in lake crash that killed sisters

OSHKOSH — A Neenah man has been charged in connection with a boating crash that took the lives of two sisters on Lake Winnebago.

Forty-four-year-old Brian Sullivan is facing two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. The boat he was driving collided with another last summer throwing 20-year-old Cassandra Laabs and her 26-year-old sister Lauren overboard. The women drowned as a result of the Aug. 18 crash.

The sisters’ boat was driven by their father, Kim Laabs. Both boat operators blamed the other for the crash. WLUK reports Winnebago County prosecutors say Laabs will not face charges.

Sullivan’s initial court appearance is scheduled April 1. Court records do not list an attorney for Sullivan.

44.047379 -88.440388