Family of woman stabbed to death at 70th and Fiebrantz says she called 911 on suspect days before

MILWAUKEE -- The family of a woman fatally stabbed near 70th and Fiebrantz on Feb. 5 said the 36-year-old called police multiple times in the days leading up to her death. They believe Jamie Wilson's death could have been prevented.

According to court records, a week before Wilson's murder, her boyfriend was arrested, accused of shooting at her and threatening to kill her. Wilson's family said the suspect was released a few days later after posting bail. As of Tuesday, Feb. 19, Ramone Jones, 42, was wanted for questioning in connection with the homicide.

"This was the last photo she posted on Facebook," said James Wilson, as he shared pictures and memories of his daughter. "She just loved doing her makeup. Just loved trying to look pretty, and my daughter was beautiful. She looked just like her mom."

Jamie Wilson was killed at her home.

"I don't sleep at night. I get up -- I walk around at night. I think about my daughter all day," said James Wilson.

He said Jamie, a mother of two, was in the process of breaking free from an abusive relationship that was escalating quickly.

"My daughter had actually told him she didn't want to see him anymore," said James Wilson.

On Jan. 30, according to a criminal complaint, Jamie Wilson called 911 on Jones. According to the court documents, he "kicked in the door" of her house, "fired a gun" at the floor and threatened "he would kill her, Jamie, and Jamie's daughter if they let police know he had a gun." Jones was arrested, but released on Feb. 3, as prosecutors continued to build their case against him.

"Three days later, my daughter's dead," said James Wilson.

Fearing for her life, he said Jamie Wilson and her children moved into a hotel so Jones couldn't find them. On Feb. 5, she and her 11-year-old daughter stopped at the house to grab some clothes. Jamie Wilson didn't make it out alive.

Authorities said Jones is considered a suspect in the murder of Jamie Wilson -- a murder her father said he believes could have been prevented, had Jones remained in custody.

"If he would have went to jail and Milwaukee County would have done their job, my daughter would be alive today and he would have been locked up in Milwaukee County where he should have been," said James Wilson.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jones in connection with the Jan. 30 incident. Charges were filed against him for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

Meanwhile, Jamie Wilson's family set up a GoFundMe.com account to raise money for her children. CLICK HERE to access that account.