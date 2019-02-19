‘It’s about helping others:’ Riverside Elementary principal spends day on roof to reward students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- A flood of donations are set to fill the shelves at the Menomonee Falls Food Pantry, thanks to a unique challenge that inspired students at Riverside Elementary School to give back.

Principal Scott Walter was away from his desk on Tuesday, Feb. 19 -- spending the day with an unlikely view.

"They succeeded in kicking me out today," said Principal Scott Walter, Riverside Elementary School.

It all started with a challenge during the school's "kindness week."

"As long as it wasn't a polar vortex day, I did email the staff I was OK with it," Walter said.

An effort by students to pack their principal's office with items for the Menomonee Falls Food Pantry.

For added motivation, Walter played with the idea of finding another work space.

"I guess I'm going to have to go to the roof, and they kind of fell in love with that idea," said Walter.

The Riverside Rockets took his word and their project took off.

"You can't really get in there because the floor is entirely covered," Walter said. "My desk is covered with food items for the food pantry."

"I think that's pretty cool actually," said Cody Bleskan, fourth grade student.

Lending a helping hand to those in need, and having some fun while doing it.

"Not only is it important to teach reading, writing and math, but we always talk to our kids about helping others and the concept of service," Walter said.

"Not only make a difference in people's lives, but also in our lives, to help us understand life isn't always about us, it's about helping others," said Stephanie Sanyaolu, fifth grade student.

Principal Walter will return to his office on Wednesday, Feb. 20 after all the donations are delivered to the Menomonee Falls Food Pantry.