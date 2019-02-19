Man who said he ‘wasn’t thinking’ when he led police on 83 mph chase sentenced to probation

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A Milwaukee man charged in connection with a high-speed pursuit in October of 2018 that involved his vehicle backing into a squad car pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 19, and was sentenced to probation.

Javier Perez, 20, entered the plea to one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety. A charge of attempting to flee or elude an officer was dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

Perez was then sentenced to serve two years in prison and two years extended supervision, with 109 days credit for time served. That sentence was stayed, and Perez was placed on probation for three years. He was sentenced to 80 days “conditional time” at the House of Correction, which was stayed, for use at probation officials’ discretion.

The high-speed pursuit happened on Oct. 29, 2018.

According to prosecutors, a Greenfield police officer saw the vehicle driven by Perez speed past his squad. The dashcam video showed the officer stopped the vehicle near 23rd and Bolivar, at which point the officer witnessed “furtive movement inside the Celica.” After asking Perez to turn off the ignition, the vehicle took off, nearly striking another vehicle nearby.

Perez led the officer on a chase — ignoring sirens.

The video showed the vehicle pulling a U-turn near 24th and Leroy Avenue. Moments later, the officer tried to block Perez from fleeing, but court documents said Perez backed into the squad car and continued driving.

The officer then attempted a “PIT” maneuver that proved unsuccessful. Police said Perez continued to weave through traffic and ran a red light.

The chase lasted for nearly two miles, reaching “top speeds of 83 miles per hour.” The officer called off the chase “due to the reckless nature” of the driver.

Police later traced the vehicle to a Milwaukee home, where they spotted a damaged vehicle.

In an interview with police, Perez admitted to fleeing the officer. He stated he knew he already had an outstanding warrant in Waukesha County, and “did not want to go back.”

Perez also told police he “wasn’t thinking” and “needed a second chance to turn his life around.”