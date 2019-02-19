× New Berlin police seek help to locate car, subject associated with tool thefts

NEW BERLIN — The New Berlin Police Department is looking for help in locating a 1994-1997 Honda Accord station wagon — as seen in the attached photos.

Officials say the vehicle and subject are involved in a theft of tools from the New Berlin Industrial Park in December 2018.

Investigators say the same vehicle and subject was also involved in thefts from work vans in Franklin.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the non-emergency number for New Berlin police at 262-782-6640.