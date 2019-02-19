MILWAUKEE -- Whether you're into horror, Sci-Fi, or rom-coms. There is a little something for everyone at the box office this weekend. Our movie man Paul Hall from Common Guy's Film Reviews joins Real Milwaukee to give his real reviews of some family-friendly flicks -- and has two special Disney movie giveaways.
Our movie man is in with 2 special Disney movie giveaways
-
The family-friendly flicks you can find in theaters
-
2 movies that go for the heart: Our movie man is in with his real reviews
-
The family-friendly flicks you can find in theaters
-
The family-friendly flicks you can find in theaters, last-minute gift ideas
-
Can a sequel be just as good as the original? Paul Hall weighs in
-
-
Dreaming of sugar plum fairies? Our movie man has the scoop on the new Nutcracker
-
Does ‘Fantastic Beasts’ live up to the Harry Potter hype? Our movie man weighs in
-
During a recent interview Gino got a new nickname
-
‘Tragic and senseless:’ Family and friends mourn fallen DPW worker at City Hall vigil
-
‘Aquaman’ wins the holiday box office battle with ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ and ‘Bumblebee’
-
-
Are you ready for some fun? Games that are perfect for a family night in
-
Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 3 sports legends of the state
-
Deer poacher ordered to watch ‘Bambi’ at least once a month during year-long jail sentence