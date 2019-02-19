× Police: Aurora gunman lied to get firearm card

AURORA, Ill. — The Latest on the mass shooting at a warehouse in Aurora, Illinois (all times local):

12:35 a.m.

Illinois State Police say a man who fatally shot five people at a suburban Chicago manufacturing warehouse lied about his criminal history in 2014 to obtain a card from the agency that allowed him to purchase a handgun.

State police say 45-year-old Gary Martin answered “no” to a question on his January 2014 application for a Firearm Owner’s Identification card about whether he’d ever been convicted of a felony.

Police said Monday that a records search “revealed no prohibiting factors” in Martin’s Illinois criminal history. His card was approved on Jan. 31, 2014. He then purchased a handgun in March 2014 after clearing another background check.

Police said they later discovered that Martin had a felony conviction in Mississippi after his fingerprints revealed an FBI record when he applied for a concealed carry license later in March 2014.

Martin died in a shootout with police Friday after he killed five co-workers and wounded six other people.

10:19 a.m.

Relatives of the man who fatally shot five people at a suburban Chicago manufacturing warehouse are offering their condolences to the victims’ families, saying “we deeply apologize” for the killings.

Forty-five-year-old Gary Martin died Friday in a shootout with police after he killed five co-workers and wounded five police officers at the Henry Pratt Co. facility in Aurora, Illinois.

Martin’s cousin Jesseca Clemons tells The (Aurora) Beacon-News her family “would like to send our deepest apologies to all the victims’ families, friends and loved ones.” She says her family is “praying for everyone” and asks for prayers as well.

Clemons says Martin’s mother is grieving for her son and is asking everyone to “find it in their hearts to find forgiveness” so her family and others can move forward.