Police buy, deliver bicycle for 80-year-old man after his was stolen

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two police officers went out of their way to help an elderly man whose bicycle was stolen.

The officers with the Cape Coral Police Department responded to the call after the man’s bike was stolen. The victim, Robert, an 80-year-old man, told them it was his main form of transportation.

Unable to find the bike or the person who stole it, they wanted to make sure Robert could get around.

The officers surprised him with a brand new bike they purchased for him — delivering that, along with a bike lock so this doesn’t happen again.

As he got ready to take his new ride for a spin, the officers assured Robert they would continue to do their best to find his original bike.