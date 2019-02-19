Police report: Suspect in 23 gas drive-offs indicated he had ‘layaway system’ with Kwik Trip

Winter weather advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin begins Wednesday morning

Karl Kinyon (PHOTO: WLUK)

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc police arrested a man for his 23rd gas drive-off incident, according to our partners WLUK in Green Bay.

WLUK reported Karl Kinyon, 37, was arrested after an incident Monday, Feb. 18 at a convenience store on S. 10th Street, according to the police report.

Kinyon told police he has a “layaway system” with Kwik Trip, and was in a hurry on Monday, but he said he always pays for the gas “eventually,” the report said.

Kwik Trip officials estimated Kinyon owes for 14 of the 23 drive-offs, for a total of $803.90.

Police requested charges of retail theft and bail jumping, due to previous retail theft cases.

Bond was set at $100 for Kinyon during a court appearance Tuesday, Feb. 19.

According to WLUK, formal charges have not been filed. He returns to court Monday, Feb. 25 for an initial appearance.

