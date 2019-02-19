Prison for Racine man accused of possessing child porn featuring children ‘as young as 1-year-old’

RACINE — A Racine man arrested after a tip came in regarding child pornography has been sentenced to prison. Soon after the arrest in April of 2018, the Racine County sheriff said “I have yet in my 24-year career to see something like this.”

Jason Morrison, 40, pleaded no contest in December of 2018 to seven of 15 counts of possession of child pornography.

In court on Tuesday, Feb. 19, he was sentenced to serve three years in prison and three years extended supervision on each conviction, to be served consecutively, for a total of 21 years in prison and 21 years extended supervision.

Prosecutors said Morrison had more than a dozen images and videos of child pornography and torture on his computer.

“We’re talking about children as young as 1-year-old, perhaps even younger, that are being sodomized, beaten, sexually assaulted,” said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) arrested on April 29, 2018 after the ICAC unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a pornographic image involving a young woman. An IP address trace was done and linked the photo to a residence in the City of Racine. It was also connected to Morrison’s home and Facebook account.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office later executed a search warrant on Morrison’s home near 6th and Memorial and “numerous items of evidence were seized to include computers, cell phones and other electronic devices. A quick search of one of the computer’s hard drives turned up multiple videos and images of child pornography.”

“I can tell you at the end of the day, he will get what he deserves,” Schmaling said.