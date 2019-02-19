Silver Alert: 87-year-old woman last seen in Green Bay Tuesday afternoon

Check updated vote totals from February election
GREEN BAY — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night, Feb. 19 for an 87-year-old woman missing from Green Bay.

Ruth Virbick was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said she lives in Green Bay, but believes she lives in Monticello in Green County.

Virbick was described as a female, white, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket and white knit hat. She wears glasses.

She could be driving a tan/gold, 2003 Toyota Camry with Wisconsin license plates 433-AFN.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Green Bay police.

