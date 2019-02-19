Silver Alert: 87-year-old woman last seen in Green Bay Tuesday afternoon
GREEN BAY — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night, Feb. 19 for an 87-year-old woman missing from Green Bay.
Ruth Virbick was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities said she lives in Green Bay, but believes she lives in Monticello in Green County.
Virbick was described as a female, white, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket and white knit hat. She wears glasses.
She could be driving a tan/gold, 2003 Toyota Camry with Wisconsin license plates 433-AFN.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Green Bay police.
44.513319 -88.013296