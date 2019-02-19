‘Stop in and get your fix:’ Jen’s Sweet Treats raises money for family of DPW worker killed on the job

CUDAHY — A very generous Cudahy business owner stepped up once again — this time, to support the family of City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee Bryan Rodriguez, killed on the job on Feb. 8.

A post on the Jen’s Sweet Treats Facebook page Tuesday, Feb. 19 read:

“Stop in and get your sweet treat fix before the next snow hits. We will have the donation jug out for Milwaukee DPW Bryan Rodriguez’s family all week.”

Clark most recently hosted a fundraiser to benefit the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner, who died after he was shot near 12th and Manitoba during the execution of a search warrant for illegal drugs and firearms. Clark ended up selling out during that fundraiser, as a result of the overwhelming support from the public.

She hosted similar fundraisers over the summer, when MPD lost two officers in less than two months — Officer Charles Irvine Jr., killed in a crash during a pursuit in June, and Officer Michael Michalski, shot and killed while searching for a wanted suspect in July.

Bryan Rodriguez was killed when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while filling potholes near 17th and Vine. A procession and funeral were held on Feb. 17.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 19, the suspect charged in connection with the death of the DPW employee, Terron Clayborn, remained a large.