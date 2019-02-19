‘They’ve lived here a long time:’ Neighbors send prayers after deadly Waukesha house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- An early-morning house fire in Waukesha caused a lot of concern for neighbors as intense flames grew higher and higher. Viewer photos show just how intense the house fire became near Arcadian Avenue and Sultan Street Tuesday morning, Feb. 19. Sue Jimenez saw it all from across the street.

"I have a clear view of my neighbor's house. It was engulfed in flames. Just engulfed," said Jimenez.

Jimenez says she woke up to police banging on her front door. From 4:30 a.m. on, she sat and watched her neighbor's house disappear.

"A towering inferno. It was just unbelievable. So hard to describe," said Jimenez.

Jimenez says she's known the owner of the home for years.

"We've lived here a long time, they've lived here a long time," said Jimenez.

Stuck in her home for the rest of the day Tuesday while investigators comb through the charred debris, Jimenez says she's only been able to focus on one thing.

"Just praying for them. Hope everyone is OK. Hope everyone got out OK. It's just... very scary," said Jimenez.

Sadly, FOX6 News has learned three people died in the fire. Firefighters also dealt with extremely cold temperatures Tuesday morning. By 5 a.m., as the home was still burning, it was only one degree outside.