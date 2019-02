Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- Forget snow angels, a diligent dog leaves paw prints in the snow and gets canine kudos.

You could call it a rough day for "Rossi" the dog. He shoveled some snow in a Boston area parking lot after a winter storm blew through on Monday, Feb. 18.

His owner, Emily, captured the dog holding a shovel and seemingly enjoying the chilly chore. And he didn't "paws" for a minute.

Good dog!