Winter weather advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin beginning Wednesday morning

World War II kissing statue vandalized with #MeToo

Posted 12:34 pm, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:37PM, February 19, 2019

SARASOTA, Fla. — A statue depicting the famous kissing photo taken in Times Square at the end of World War II, was vandalized in Florida.

Sarasota police say they were tipped off just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 and when they arrived on scene they found the phrase “#MeToo” spray painted in red on the nurse’s leg.

The famous moment between a sailor and nurse happening in 1945 after Japan surrendered — ending the war.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

The vandalism of the statue comes just day a day after the sailor passed away at the age of 95.

City workers have pressure washed the spray paint while police continue to look for any suspects.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.