World War II kissing statue vandalized with #MeToo

SARASOTA, Fla. — A statue depicting the famous kissing photo taken in Times Square at the end of World War II, was vandalized in Florida.

Sarasota police say they were tipped off just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 and when they arrived on scene they found the phrase “#MeToo” spray painted in red on the nurse’s leg.

The famous moment between a sailor and nurse happening in 1945 after Japan surrendered — ending the war.

The vandalism of the statue comes just day a day after the sailor passed away at the age of 95.

City workers have pressure washed the spray paint while police continue to look for any suspects.