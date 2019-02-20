× $13 million worth of meth found in trailer with frozen strawberries at Texas port

A truck driver hauling frozen strawberries from Mexico into the United States is in custody after customs officers at a Texas port found nearly $13 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in the trailer.

In a statement, Customs and Border Protection said officers working at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility Saturday encountered a 42-year-old male Mexican citizen with a commercial shipment of frozen strawberries arriving from Mexico.

CBP referred the shipment for further inspection and discovered 350 packages of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the trailer.

Authorities seized the tractor/trailer along with 906 pounds of methamphetamine (411 kg) that was worth about $12,700,000, CBP said.

“This was an outstanding interception our officers accomplished this weekend,” said Port Director David Gonzalez of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

“Our officers’ astute sense of awareness and tenacity is unparalleled and truly commendable.”

The man involved in the seizure is in the custody of Homeland Security Investigations agents for further investigation.

The Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge is a major port of entry for the US-Mexico border, and handles both commercial and passenger vehicles. About 175,000 vehicles cross the bridge in a month, according to Texas officials.