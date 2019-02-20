× 15-year-old rescued from Lake Michigan after falling through ice at Racine’s North Pier

RACIN E– A 15-year-old boy was rescued from Lake Michigan and taken to the hospital after falling into the water near North Pier Wednesday evening, Feb. 20.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office along with police, Racine Fire and Rescue officials and the dive team responded — and learned the 15-year-old and a 16-year-old friend were walking along the icy shore when the ice gave way, sending the 15-year-old into the water.

The boy was struggling to stay above water and swim to shore, as strong waves pushed him further out into the lake.

He was rescued and taken to the hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition.

“If it wasn’t for the quick actions of our first responders, we undoubtedly would have a much different outcome,” said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling in a news release.