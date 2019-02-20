23-year-old Milwaukee woman accused of killing father of her 1-year-old baby

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of killing the father of their 1-year-old child.

Investigators say on Friday, Feb. 15 Shasta Flowers got into an argument with the father of her child at her home near 48th and Clarke.

According to a criminal complaint, Flowers retrieved her gun from her purse along with her mom’s cellphone. Flowers told investigators she tried to call 911 but the phone did not work.

Flowers returned to a bedroom where the 22-year-old victim was and told him to leave. Investigators say as he moved toward her, Flowers raised the gun, pointed it at him, and the gun “went off by accident.”

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the face, and officials say Flowers attempted to give him first aid. The victim died from his injuries.

Authorities took Flowers into custody and charged her with one count of second degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Officials recovered a .380 semiautomatic handgun at the scene and it appeared to be undamaged, and in proper working order.

Flowers was in court on Wednesday, Feb. 20 where her bail was set at $1,000.