'A great deal of money:' Milwaukee County treasurer seeks to return $2.2M+ to 'rightful owners'

MILWAUKEE — Are you owed money from Milwaukee County?

Milwaukee County Treasurer David Cullen announced on Wednesday, Feb. 20 an effort to return more than $2.2 million in unclaimed funds to their rightful owners.

CLICK HERE for a list of names and amounts.

Treasurer Cullen issued this statement in a news release:

“The Treasurer’s Office has the job of finding the rightful owners of these funds and getting the money back to them. The $2.2 million in unclaimed funds is a great deal of money, and it belongs to the people who could use the money to help make ends meet. We will continue to explore new ways to reach potential claimants with information about these unclaimed funds. I am asking for the assistance of Milwaukee County citizens to find anyone they might know who is on this list. We are making every effort to get the word out to the general public about these funds,” said Treasurer Cullen. “Our goal is to return this money to its rightful owners.”

If you’d like to view the list and forms to file claims for the money in person, you may do so at all Milwaukee Public Library locations and the Milwaukee County Treasurer’s Office, the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Claim forms must be notarized and submitted to the Milwaukee County Treasurer’s Office with a copy of a valid photo ID in order to obtain the unclaimed funds.