Monitor closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin
Check updated vote totals from February election
Winter weather advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin until Wednesday evening

A look at some of the hottest spring fashion trends

Posted 10:34 am, February 20, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- We're just one month away from the first day of spring! Cristin Newton, the director of marketing for the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some of the hottest trends.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.